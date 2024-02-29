RAILA’s AU Chairmanship bid in serious jeopardy as the AU Committee changes rules in a bid to lock him out from the coveted job – Look!



Thursday, February 29, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship position is now in serious jeopardy.

This is after the AU Permanent Representative Committee changed the rules for electing the AUC Chairman in a bid to lock out Raila Odinga from the coveted AU job.

The changes are part of a draft aimed at shaking up the criteria relied on to fill the top positions at the continental body.

If adopted, it would be the end of the road for Raila Odinga.

The AU Permanent Representative Committee proposed several changes that seek to bar member states that have held the chairmanship and the deputy positions from 2002 from contesting in the upcoming election.

If the heads of state from the 44 countries adopt the proposal, the changes will bar Raila from vying for the AU chairmanship, as Kenya and Rwanda have previously held the deputy positions.

According to a decision effected in 2018, the position is rotational, and based on the rules, the next chairman should be from the Eastern Africa region.

However, Tanzania among other Eastern African states will be the only countries viable to submit a candidate for the bid.

The proposed changes threatening the Azimio leader’s bid will become law if voted for by the heads of state.

However, the decision-making at the AU which is done through consensus gives hope for Kenya’s fronted candidate, as a single vote against the proposed reforms could prevent the changes from being adopted.

President William Ruto has expressed his support for Raila's Bid.

Ruto has already formed a committee financed through the exchequer, to campaign for Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST