See what MARTHA KARUA said after RAILA allegedly negotiated a deal for her and other Azimio top guns to get jobs in RUTO’s Government?

Thursday, February 29, 2024 - Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua has broken her silence on reports that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga sealed a deal with President William Ruto to appoint her and other Azimio leaders into government.

While responding to a question directed at her regarding the arrangement, Karua insisted that she was not privy to the deal and other favours as alleged online.

"Martha Karua, I hope this is fake news. Kenyans can only take so much," a journalist Rasna Warah reached out to Karua over a news headline reading 'Key Raila Allies to Land State Jobs in Ruto Deal.'

Responding to the journalist, Karua wrote, "Not aware!"

Her response came hours after Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi also dismissed the claims of Raila allies landing key government appointments.

"There is no deal on state positions for allies! We promised Kenya it is not about positions but jobs.

"We will keep the promise," Itumbi insisted.

The reports went viral following the meeting between President Ruto and Raila in Uganda where they met President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in a bid to win his support for Baba’s AU Chairmanship bid.

The Heads of State vowed to popularise and support Raila in his quest to head the continental body.

Speaking in Homa Bay on Tuesday, Ruto noted that his support for Raila's candidature of the African Union Commission was a way of uniting the country.

