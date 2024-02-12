Heartbreaking video shows how the father to the late marathoner, KELVIN KIPTUM, reacted after learning about his sudden demise - He was the only son (WATCH).

The elderly man was overwhelmed
with emotions after receiving the sad news.
He was filmed breaking down in
tears as he fathomed about the loss of his only son.
In the heartbreaking video,
Kiptum’s father is seen seated outside his house crying, shortly after he
received the news of his son’s demise.
He has urged the government to
investigate the circumstances surrounding his son’s death.
Speaking to the press, Cheruyoit
said some
strange people visited his home looking for his son days before his death.
He said the group came to their home
four days earlier looking for Kiptum but could not identify themselves.
They
claimed to have come from the State House but could not produce identification
to prove so.
Cheruiyot
said the death of Kiptum, who is his only child has left him devastated as he
had seen him as the only hope.
“Kiptum was my only child, his
mother had a problem and the hospital advised us not to have other kids so we
agreed to that,” he said.
Kiptum perished in a car
accident on Sunday night.
A police report indicated that
he lost control of his car and veered off the road entering into a ditch on his
left side.
He drove in the ditch for about
60 meters before hitting a big tree.
Watch the heartbreaking video.
Kelvin Kiptum's father mourns in agony.— Captain Kipkorir 🇰🇪 (@CaptainKipkorir) February 12, 2024
How it feels to lose your only begotten son, your only star 😢
Very sad indeed.@moyasa_ke, @AbabuNamwamba, @athletics_kenya kindly intervene and support Kelvin Kiptum's family at all costs. pic.twitter.com/FxcKI06lb4
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments