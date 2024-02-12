Heartbreaking video shows how the father to the late marathoner, KELVIN KIPTUM, reacted after learning about his sudden demise - He was the only son (WATCH).





Tuesday, February 13, 2024 - Kelvin Kiptum’s father, Samson Cheruyoit, learnt about his son’s sudden demise on Sunday night as he was watching the evening news.

The elderly man was overwhelmed with emotions after receiving the sad news.

He was filmed breaking down in tears as he fathomed about the loss of his only son.

In the heartbreaking video, Kiptum’s father is seen seated outside his house crying, shortly after he received the news of his son’s demise.

He has urged the government to investigate the circumstances surrounding his son’s death.

Speaking to the press, Cheruyoit said some strange people visited his home looking for his son days before his death.

He said the group came to their home four days earlier looking for Kiptum but could not identify themselves.

They claimed to have come from the State House but could not produce identification to prove so.

Cheruiyot said the death of Kiptum, who is his only child has left him devastated as he had seen him as the only hope.

“Kiptum was my only child, his mother had a problem and the hospital advised us not to have other kids so we agreed to that,” he said.

Kiptum perished in a car accident on Sunday night.

A police report indicated that he lost control of his car and veered off the road entering into a ditch on his left side.

He drove in the ditch for about 60 meters before hitting a big tree.

