A parent recounts being handed over lifeless body of her son, three weeks after he joined Riokindo Boys High School in Kisii County - This is heartbreaking (READ).





Tuesday, February 13, 2024 - A parent is mourning the sudden demise of her son, who died three weeks after joining Riokindo Boys in Kisii County.

The deceased student identified as Brian Gari fell in on February 7th after suffering from severe diarrhea.

Brian’s mother claims she was not informed by the school’s management after her son fell ill.

She was called when he was already dead.

She rushed to Riokindo dispensary where he was taken for treatment, only to be handed over his lifeless body.

No explanation or emotional support was given by the school’s management during the grieving period.

The management is trying to cover up the death that was caused by recklessness by claiming that the deceased student had an underlying medical condition.

Read the parent's emotional post.













