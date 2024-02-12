See why Citizen TV has suspended SWALEH MDOE from appearing on air - This is what he did on Tuesday, January 23.





Monday, February 12, 2024 - Veteran Citizen TV Swahili News Anchor Swaleh Mdoe has been suspended from appearing on air.

Sources reveal that Mdoe was summoned by his bosses and suspended after skipping a 1:00 pm bulletin on Tuesday, January 23.

He was supposed to be on air on that particular day but he did not show up.

He failed to notify his supervisor, leading to the editorial decision to suspend him.

Mdoe had allegedly gone for a medical check-up on the day he missed presenting the daytime news bulleting.

He has not appeared on air for more than three weeks since his suspension.

However, he has been reporting to work every day as usual since the verbal suspension was issued.

The seasoned news anchor hosts the Monday prime-time Swahili bulletin at 7:00 pm as well as the 1:00 pm bulletins on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.