CS OPARANYA dumped his trophy girlfriend, MARY KIBETI, and cut communication, forcing her to move from Kileleshwa to Syokimau - Details emerge





Monday, August 18, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged about the dramatic fallout between former Kakamega Governor and current Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya and his trophy girlfriend, Mary Kibeti.

According to insiders, the once-hyped relationship hit the rocks, leaving Kibeti struggling to adjust to a new lifestyle.

Sources claim that Oparanya, who had previously rented her a lavish apartment in Kileleshwa, cut ties with her, forcing her to relocate to a modest residence in Syokimau.

The affair is said to have ended in June 2024, but it is only now that details of the messy breakup are surfacing.

Reports further allege that Kibeti has been faking her high-end lifestyle and invoking Oparanya’s name to chase clout long after the relationship ended.

Mary has even been gracing interviews pretending she is still in a relationship with the seasoned politician, despite the two parting ways over a year ago.

Oparanya confirmed their romantic affair after intimate photos of the two leaked online, sparking a storm due to their huge age gap.

Many questioned whether Kibeti was genuinely in love or simply attracted to the seasoned politician’s wealth and influence.