Want to own a Pajero car for as little as Sh25,000? Here is where you can get it as RUTO’s government auctions vehicles

Thursday, February 8, 2024 - The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has announced the auction of vehicles from as low as Ksh25,000.

In a notice, KeRRA revealed that the auction will be conducted on Thursday, February, at various regional offices including those in Nairobi, Busia, Narok, Kilifi, Laikipia, Siaya, and Makueni Counties.

As it stands, some of the vehicles are currently being kept at the Barabara Plaza at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The government agency gave interested bidders until February 13 to view the listed items at the different locations and express their interest.

"Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) is in the process of disposing of unserviceable, obsolescent, obsolete, or surplus store items. The authority wishes to inform the general public of the intended sale of unserviceable and obsolete items on “as -is- where- is”," read part of the notice.

Most of the vehicles the agency wants to dispose of are going to be auctioned at prices ranging between Ksh25,000 and Ksh1 million. The lowest bidding price has been set at Ksh25,000 which applies for a Mitsubishi Pajero and Ksh50,850 for an Isuzu Double Cabin.

KERRA is also looking to dispose of a Chevrolet Cruze Petrol (Ksh550,000), Chevrolet Aveo (Ksh500,000), Isuzu Double Cabin (Ksh350,000) and Mitsubishi Pajero (Ksh400,000).

Other vehicles set to be sold by the agency include; a Toyota Double Cabin at Ksh135,000, a Chevrolet Cruze at Ksh517,000, a Mitsubishi Pajero at Ksh420,000, a Ford Single Cabin at Ksh1 million, a Chevrolet Cruze at Ksh550,000, Ford Double Cabin at Ksh700,000 and Mitsubishi Double Cabin at Ksh150,000.

KeRRA is also looking to auction a Mitsubishi Double Cabin price set at Ksh200,000, Isuzu Double Cabin at ksh450,000, Ford Double Cabin at Ksh860,000, another Isuzu Double Cabin at Ksh450,000, and Mitsubishi Double Cabin at Ksh216,000.

How to Bid

All interested bidders are required to obtain a bidding number from Trenad Auctioneers on the auction day.

Interested bidders will also need to pay a refundable deposit of Ksh30,000.

