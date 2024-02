Monday, February 5, 2024 – The 2024 Grammy Awards - the biggest night in music - took place live at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Trevor Noah was the show’s host for the fourth consecutive year.

Stars like Dua Lipa, Victoria Monét, Kelly Osbourne and more arrived at the venue on Feb. 4, and turned the red carpet into a runway.

See some red carpet looks below.