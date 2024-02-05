DAVIDO loses out on all three Grammy nominations



Monday, February 5, 2024 – David Adeleke, better known as Davido, lost all three categories he was nominated for at the 66th Grammy Awards which took place on Sunday night, Feb. 4.

Davido’s song ‘Feel’ was nominated for the Best Global Music Performance category, ‘ Timeless’ was nominated for the Album of the Year category, and his song ‘Unavailable’ was nominated for Best African Music Performance.

Sadly, he did not win in any of the categories.

Shortly before the award ceremony started, Davido, in an interview with Billboard’s Tetris Kelly at the Pre-Grammy show, said he would go crazy celebrating if he wins the award for the Best African Music Performance category.