Govt Spokesman ISAAC MWAURA in trouble as Kenyans blast him for using taxpayers’ resources to praise RUTO’s wife for bringing BENNY HINN to Kenya – Look!





Monday, February 26, 2024 – Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura found himself in deep trouble over the weekend after praising President William Ruto’s wife, Rachael, for bringing American televangelist Benny Hinn to Kenya.

After attending a religious crusade at Nyayo Stadium where American televangelist Benny Hinn was being hosted as the guest preacher in his personal capacity, Mwaura proceeded to tweet using the Government Spokesman's office.

He went on to upload the photos from the religious function on X, using the office's official handle.

While marveling at the Nyayo Stadium events using the tweet, Mwaura appeared to be praising First Lady Rachel Ruto for organising the crusade.

However, Kenyans were not amused as they accused him of open bias. They faulted Ruto’s government's supposed bias towards Christianity.

A majority explained that it was inappropriate for a public office to show an open leaning toward a certain religion when there are hundreds of faith denominations and beliefs in the country.

They argued that the crusade was not a state function and thus using an X handle belonging to a public office to promote it was out of order.

The Kenyan DAILY POST