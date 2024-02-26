Govt Spokesman ISAAC MWAURA in trouble as Kenyans blast him for using taxpayers’ resources to praise RUTO’s wife for bringing BENNY HINN to Kenya – Look!

After attending a religious
crusade at Nyayo Stadium where American televangelist Benny Hinn was being
hosted as the guest preacher in his personal capacity, Mwaura proceeded to
tweet using the Government Spokesman's office.
He went on to upload the photos
from the religious function on X, using the office's official handle.
While marveling at the Nyayo
Stadium events using the tweet, Mwaura appeared to be praising First Lady
Rachel Ruto for organising the crusade.
However, Kenyans were not amused
as they accused him of open bias. They faulted Ruto’s government's supposed bias towards
Christianity.
A majority explained that it was
inappropriate for a public office to show an open leaning toward a certain
religion when there are hundreds of faith denominations and beliefs in the
country.
They argued that the crusade was
not a state function and thus using an X handle belonging to a public office to
promote it was out of order.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
