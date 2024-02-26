CHIRCHIR messes RUTO once again as he continues embarrassing him – You won’t believe what happened to the president yesterday at Kasarani?



Monday, February 26, 2024 - President William Ruto's speech was once again disrupted at Kasarani yesterday after a power blackout.

Ruto had taken over the podium at the Kasarani Indoor Arena after being invited by his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, during the centenary celebrations of the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA).

Ruto was outlining the journey he had walked with the leadership of the AIPCA church, praising his deputy for coordinating things between the government and the church, when the lights and the sound systems went off.

The discomfort following the outage was evident as the leaders behind the president looked around, perhaps devising a solution to the unforeseen challenge.

He paused his speech as he waited in the non-illuminated venue.

The electricity was back on a few minutes later, and the president continued with his speech.

While hailing the AIPCA church for its contribution to the development of the country, Ruto pledged the government's support to it.

He noted that the church was at the forefront of promoting education through the many learning institutions it manages.

"You have our support as a government. I want to thank you for all the plans we have for our country. The contribution of the AIPCA church in matters of education is evident. The church is helping us in managing our education," he said.

Further, the president promised to acquire land and put up an ultra-modern AIPCA church.

The frequent power outages are now becoming a serious concern considering the same thing happened a few days ago, where Ruto was left in total darkness in Naivasha during a Cabinet retreat while giving his speech, leaving a lot to be desired on what the CS for Energy Davis Chirchir is doing to arrest the situation and stop embarrassing the president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST