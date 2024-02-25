He is 66 years old and a very rich businessman - Details emerge on BEN WAIGWA, the man who married 27-year-old CAROL MWANGI in Murang’a.





Sunday, February 25, 2024 - A 66-year-old man, identified as Ben Waigwa, is the talk of social media after he married 27-year-old Carol Mwangi, a single mother of one, in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony held in Murang’a.

It is now emerging that Ben is a very rich businessman.

He has invested in various sectors of the economy.

Ben’s marriage with Carol has elicited mixed reactions because of their huge age gap.

A section of social media users claim she is just after his wealth.

However, she is unmoved by the negative comments.

She thanked all those who attended her dowry ceremony.

“This is where our forever begins. Thank you for coming to our dowry ceremony,” she wrote on her Facebook account.









