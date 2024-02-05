Govt fumbles to explain why RUTO’s daughter, CHARLENE, ‘refused’ to donate blood to Embakasi gas explosion victims despite being the blood Ambassador





Monday, February 5, 2024 - The Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority (KTTA) has been forced to come clean regarding President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene, after she allegedly refused to lead a blood donation drive for Embakasi gas explosion victims despite being the blood ambassador.

In a bid to explain the absence of Charlene Ruto from the limelight after landing a blood ambassadorial role last month, KTTA remarked the First Daughter was still executing her mandate behind the scenes.

The explanation was made after Kenyans raised concerns that the First Daughter was not at the forefront in mobilising Kenyans to donate blood following a gas explosion in Embakasi that left over 300 people injured.

While many leaders from the government and opposition had called for Kenyans to donate blood, Charlene Ruto had remained conspicuously silent.

“A lot happens behind the curtains for effective service delivery and a healthier nation aligned with Universal Health Coverage,” the Authority stated.

“While not all efforts are publicised, we are actively on the ground with our blood ambassadors for the Embakasi tragedy.”

A few hours after the Authority’s statement, Charlene Ruto revealed that she had mobilized Kenyans towards a successful blood drive.

According to President William Ruto’s daughter, the blood will go a long in improving health and saving lives in emergencies for many of those in need.

The first daughter had been appointed to the position by Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha.

As a blood ambassador, she was requested to partner with KTTA in blood donation drives, including public education and resource mobilization.

The Kenyan DAILY POST