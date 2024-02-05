Govt fumbles to explain why RUTO’s daughter, CHARLENE, ‘refused’ to donate blood to Embakasi gas explosion victims despite being the blood Ambassador

In a bid to explain the
absence of Charlene Ruto from the limelight after landing a blood ambassadorial
role last month, KTTA remarked the First Daughter was still executing her
mandate behind the scenes.
The explanation was made after
Kenyans raised concerns that the First Daughter was not at the forefront in
mobilising Kenyans to donate blood following a gas explosion in Embakasi that
left over 300 people injured.
While many leaders from the
government and opposition had called for Kenyans to donate blood, Charlene Ruto
had remained conspicuously silent.
“A lot happens behind the
curtains for effective service delivery and a healthier nation aligned with
Universal Health Coverage,” the Authority stated.
“While not all efforts are
publicised, we are actively on the ground with our blood ambassadors for the
Embakasi tragedy.”
A few hours after the
Authority’s statement, Charlene Ruto revealed that she had mobilized Kenyans
towards a successful blood drive.
According to President William
Ruto’s daughter, the blood will go a long in improving health and saving lives
in emergencies for many of those in need.
The first daughter had been
appointed to the position by Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha.
As a blood ambassador, she was
requested to partner with KTTA in blood donation drives, including public
education and resource mobilization.
