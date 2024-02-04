Another disaster in waiting as RUTO’s CS MOSES KURIA goes undercover and secretly records and exposes another illegal gas company operating in a residential area – Look! VIDEO



Sunday, February 4, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has exposed another gas company illegally operating in a residential area.

This follows the deadly gas explosion in Embakasi where a company was illegally operating in a residential area.

The explosion left 3 people dead and over 300 others seriously injured.

Kuria secretly filmed the operation of the gas company that posed a grave danger similar to what happened in the Mradi area, Embakasi.

In a short video posted on his X page, formerly known as Twitter, Moses Kuria alleged that the said company is in a residential area.

Kuria gave specific directions telling the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) that the gas company is next to Kiandutu Police Station.

The CS claimed that the gas filling plant is not branded. He further wondered if the plant had obtained relevant authorisation from the government.

Kuria, however, implored EPRA to carry out a risk assessment and ascertain if the company's operations are legal and the danger it poses to adjacent neighbours.

"Dear EPRA, this gas-filling place next to Kiandutu Police Station in Thika is the next Embakasi.

"What I know is that it's not branded.

"There is no name at the premises.

"What I do not know is whether it has licenses.

"I suspect it is not. What I do not know is whether the reports from locals that the police spent the whole day there receiving bribes are true.

"That is for you to verify," Moses Kuria wrote.

Watch Moses Kuria’s secret video below;-

Dear @EPRA_Ke this gas filling place next to Kiandutu Police Station in Thika is the next Embakasi. What I know is that it's not branded. There is no name at the premises. What I do not know is whether its licenses. I suspect it is not. What I do not know is whether the reports… pic.twitter.com/JNGN90Xz3H — CS Moses Kuria (@HonMoses_Kuria) February 2, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.