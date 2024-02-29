Greek club PAOK 'demands compensation' from FIFA over injury suffered by TROOST-EKONG during AFCON



Thursday, February 29, 2024 – Greek club PAOK is reportedly demanding compensation from Fédération internationale de Football Association (FIFA) over the injury Troost-Ekong suffered during the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The 30-year-old injured his hamstring at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations but pushed on despite the setback to lead Nigeria to win the silver medal at the competition in Ivory Coast.

According to Own Goal Nigeria, PAOK are demanding compensation from FIFA for the injury suffered by Troost-Ekong while on international duty representing Nigeria at the AFCON.

The Greek club are expected to demand €20,548 (£18,008) per day for the length of time he will be out, with FIFA's compensation cutting out at €7.5 million (£66.57mil) for each player.

FIFA usually pays out to clubs that lose players for longer than 28 days because of their involvement in international competitions for their respective countries.

The new development comes shortly after Super Eagles vice-captain, Troost-Ekong underwent a successful surgery in Finland to treat the injury he suffered during the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.