DRAMA at AIC Kijabe church after a lady went to the pulpit and started exposing corruption in the church - See how church leaders were embarrassed (VIDEO).



Monday, February 19, 2024 - Congregants at AIC Church in Kijabe were treated to a dramatic scene after a bold lady went to the pulpit and started speaking against corruption in the church.

In a video shared on social media, the lady is seen calling out the church leaders over poor leadership.

She also laments how they raise money for church projects, only for qualified locals not to get jobs there.

Shocked by the turn of events, the leaders try to calm her down but she continues ranting, prompting some women to whisky her away to avoid more embarrassment.

Watch the video.

She's more courageous than all men in the church

