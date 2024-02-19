DRAMA at AIC Kijabe church after a lady went to the pulpit and started exposing corruption in the church - See how church leaders were embarrassed (VIDEO).

Monday, February 19, 2024 - Congregants at AIC Church in Kijabe were treated to a dramatic scene after a bold lady went to the pulpit and started speaking against corruption in the church.
In a video shared on social media, the lady is seen calling
out the church leaders over poor leadership.
She also laments how they raise money for church projects,
only for qualified locals not to get jobs there.
Shocked by the turn of events, the leaders try to calm her
down but she continues ranting, prompting some women to whisky her away to
avoid more embarrassment.
Watch the video.
Drama at AIC kijabe after a lady went Infront and started speaking up against corruption in the church— Sholla 🇰🇪 (@Haaland_sholla) February 17, 2024
She also indicated how they raised money for church projects only 4 qualified locals not to get jobs there
She's more courageous than all men in the church
Broke Tanzanians pic.twitter.com/nReeu9RyyH
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments