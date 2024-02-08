High Court deals clueless RUTO another blow as it suspends his e-Citizen school fees directive – Who advises the President?





Thursday, February 8, 2024 - The High Court has dealt President William Ruto yet another blow after his controversial housing levy was declared unconstitutional.

This is after it suspended his order directing all parents to pay school fees via e-Citizen.

The court issued a conservatory order suspending the implementation of the directive by the Ministry of Education pending further directions from the court on February 13.

The High Court's decision comes just a day after a doctor from Nakuru County moved to court seeking orders to have the directive quashed.

In his petition, the surgeon who works for the County government of Nakuru termed the initiative as illegal and that it violated the principles of good governance.

According to him, the programme was implemented without adequate public participation further noting that it would greatly inconvenience parents who pay their children's school fees through non-monetary means.

While addressing a delegation in Tokyo, Japan, Ruto defended the decision, stating it was geared at ensuring transparency and prudent use of funds for the benefit of learners.

“You may have heard the latest about school fees in Kenya, or money paid by parents for example in boarding schools. We provide resources for learning in all our primary and secondary schools through what parents pay," Ruto stated.

“We are insisting because we realised there are illegal levies charged by the board of management of schools that go into accounts that nobody knows, we have insisted that all monies charged to Kenyans must be transparent.”

