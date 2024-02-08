High Court deals clueless RUTO another blow as it suspends his e-Citizen school fees directive – Who advises the President?

This is after it suspended his
order directing all parents to pay school fees via e-Citizen.
The court issued a conservatory
order suspending the implementation of the directive by the Ministry of
Education pending further directions from the court on February 13.
The High Court's decision comes
just a day after a doctor from Nakuru County moved to court seeking orders
to have the directive quashed.
In his petition, the surgeon who
works for the County government of Nakuru termed the initiative as illegal and
that it violated the principles of good governance.
According to him, the programme
was implemented without adequate public participation further noting that it
would greatly inconvenience parents who pay their children's school fees
through non-monetary means.
While addressing a delegation in
Tokyo, Japan, Ruto defended the decision, stating it was geared at ensuring transparency
and prudent use of funds for the benefit of learners.
“You may have heard the latest
about school fees in Kenya, or money paid by parents for example in boarding
schools. We provide resources for learning in all our primary and secondary
schools through what parents pay," Ruto stated.
“We are insisting because we
realised there are illegal levies charged by the board of management
of schools that go into accounts that nobody knows, we have insisted that
all monies charged to Kenyans must be transparent.”
