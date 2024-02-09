"I want no association with this man" OZZY OSBOURNE slams KANYE WEST for sampling his song even after he denied him permission for being "Antisemite"



Friday, February 9, 2024 – Ozzy Osbourne has slammed Kanye West for including a sample of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” in a song on West and Ty Dolla $ign’s upcoming album, “Vultures.”

The 75-year-old rock legend said Kanye requested permission to sample his song but he denied him permission because he is an Antisemite. He said despite his refusal, Kanye went ahead to sample the song.

Ozzy took to X and Instagram to slam Kanye, writing: “@kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF ‘WAR PIG’ FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY.

"HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!”