EXPOSED: See how JOHNSON SAKAJA is looting billions using the school feeding programme – Where is moribund EACC? (VIDEO)

Thursday, February 1, 2024 - Nairobi County Senator, Edwin Sifuna, has exposed how Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has been looting billions of taxpayers' money using the Nairobi school feeding programme.
Sakaja, who was elected on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket
started an initiative dubbed Food 4 Education initiative to
feed all school-going children in Nairobi.
What Kenyans didn’t know is that Food 4 Education is
not owned by the Nairobi County Government but is owned by Nairobi cartels who
pocket billions of taxpayers' money every month.
The cartels have constructed a mega kitchen and when Sifuna toured the
facility, some socialite bimbos were unable to explain who owns the mega kitchen.
Remember, Sakaja has even travelled to France to beg for money from
French taxpayers to oil his cartel-run school feeding programme
Here is an expose by Sifuna showing how Sakaja has been stealing
millions of Nairobians' taxes with the assistance of city cartels.
Nairobi super Senator Edwin Sifuna exposes corruption in governor Johnson Sakaja school feeding programme— Kijana Ya Baba (Parody)🇰🇪 (@kijanaYaa) February 1, 2024
Sakaja is milking Nairobi County dry. MCAs should table an impeachment motion against him immediately. pic.twitter.com/uX6tXdaJQh
The Kenyan DAILY POST
