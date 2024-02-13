Even Governor BII is reading malice in KELVIN KIPTUM’s death – We want thorough investigations and full report



Tuesday, February 13, 2024 – The tragic death of World Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum shook the entire world.

Kiptum died yesterday morning through a grisly road accident when he lost control of his vehicle which ended up veering off the road before landing in the ditch.

His death has left more questions than answers, with many speculating that someone could be behind it, especially after his father claimed he received strange visitors who claimed to have come from State House four days before he died.

As such, Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii has asked police to carry out speedy investigations into what caused the accident that led to Kiptum’s death.

According to Bii, the death of Kiptum was a great tragedy for the world and the public must be fully informed about what happened.

Governor Bii spoke after visiting the Eldoret Hospital morgue to view the bodies of the athlete and his coach.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Kiptum and we are asking police to speed up investigations so that we can be told what caused the accident," said Bii.

He condoled with the family of the athlete and prayed to God to give them the strength to bear the loss.

