RUTO on the verge of being powerful like MUSEVENI as Cabinet’s Secretary offers him absolute powers – Look! This is crazy

While appearing before a joint National Assembly committee
yesterday, Wanjau proposed that the responsibilities of the custodian of the
Public Seal be moved from the office of the Attorney General to the Office of
the President.
Wanjau opined that the President ought to be the custodian
of the national symbol currently under Attorney General Justin Muturi.
According to Wanjau, who was making her submission towards
the National Government Administration Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, noted that
Kenya had moved to a purely presidential system, hence the need for the
custodian duties to be taken up by the President.
On the other hand, she detailed that in many countries in
the region, respective presidents were the custodians of the national
symbols used on official government documents.
"She told the Committee that practice in other jurisdictions has it that the President is the sole custodian of the Public Seal.
"She cited the example of Uganda, Tanzania, and Seychelles, where the head
of state is the custodian, but can appoint a person holding service, to act as
the custodian, while giving directions as to the manner it will be kept and
used," read the report of Parliament in part.
However, she noted that the President could have the power
to assign the custodian duties to someone else.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments