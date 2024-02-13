RUTO on the verge of being powerful like MUSEVENI as Cabinet’s Secretary offers him absolute powers – Look! This is crazy





Tuesday, February 13, 2024 – President William Ruto may soon become as powerful as his Ugandan and Tanzanian counterparts, Yoweri Museveni and Samia Suluhu, respectively, if the proposal by the Secretary to the Cabinet, Mercy Wanjau, sees the light of day.

While appearing before a joint National Assembly committee yesterday, Wanjau proposed that the responsibilities of the custodian of the Public Seal be moved from the office of the Attorney General to the Office of the President.

Wanjau opined that the President ought to be the custodian of the national symbol currently under Attorney General Justin Muturi.

According to Wanjau, who was making her submission towards the National Government Administration Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, noted that Kenya had moved to a purely presidential system, hence the need for the custodian duties to be taken up by the President.

On the other hand, she detailed that in many countries in the region, respective presidents were the custodians of the national symbols used on official government documents.

"She told the Committee that practice in other jurisdictions has it that the President is the sole custodian of the Public Seal.

"She cited the example of Uganda, Tanzania, and Seychelles, where the head of state is the custodian, but can appoint a person holding service, to act as the custodian, while giving directions as to the manner it will be kept and used," read the report of Parliament in part.

However, she noted that the President could have the power to assign the custodian duties to someone else.

The Kenyan DAILY POST