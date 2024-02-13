A PASTOR exposes a cheating man after conducting a loyalty test in church - His wife almost collapsed after the pastor read one of the messages on his phone (VIDEO).

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 - A Tanzanian pastor is trending after he conducted a loyalty test in church and exposed a cheating man in front of his wife.

The youthful pastor called the man and his wife to the pulpit and challenged him to do a loyalty test.

He asked him to hand over his phone to his wife but he refused, claiming that they had set a rule that no one should touch each other’s phone.

He went ahead to claim that he was faithful.

The pastor told the man to hand over his phone to him to confirm that he was faithful as he alleged.

The man of God came across a message sent to the man by one of his girlfriends.

He gave one of the ushers to read it to the congregation.

The message read, “Ile show ya jana nilifurahi sana” implying that he had met one of his girlfriends for some good time behind his wife’s back.

His wife almost collapsed after the message was read.

Watch the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.