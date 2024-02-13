A PASTOR exposes a cheating man after conducting a loyalty test in church - His wife almost collapsed after the pastor read one of the messages on his phone (VIDEO).

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 - A Tanzanian pastor is trending after he conducted a loyalty test in church and exposed a cheating man in front of his wife.
The youthful pastor
called the man and his wife to the pulpit and challenged him to do a loyalty
test.
He asked him to hand
over his phone to his wife but he refused, claiming that they had set a rule
that no one should touch each other’s phone.
He went ahead to claim
that he was faithful.
The pastor told the
man to hand over his phone to him to confirm that he was faithful as he
alleged.
The man of God came
across a message sent to the man by one of his girlfriends.
He gave one of the
ushers to read it to the congregation.
The message read, “Ile
show ya jana nilifurahi sana” implying that he had met one of his girlfriends
for some good time behind his wife’s back.
His wife almost
collapsed after the message was read.
Watch the dramatic
video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
