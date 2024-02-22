Another femicide case as beautiful CONSOLATA WANDIA, a single mother of one, is murdered by her boyfriend after she went to his house for a sleepover (PHOTOs).



Friday, February 23, 2024 - Police have launched a manhunt for a murder suspect who killed his 39-year-old girlfriend in Nakuru and fled.

Consolata Wandia, a single mother of one, went to visit her boyfriend Harun Komondi, not knowing that he had an evil plan.

He reportedly strangled her to death and left her body in the house.

The suspect is still at large, even as police search for him to face murder charges.

The deceased leaves behind a boy who is in form 1.

She was working as a sales lady in one of the businesses in Nakuru town before she met her death.

Lately, femicide cases are on the rise in the country, with activists calling for more government measures to protect women.

Femicide Count Kenya, which monitors killings reported in local news, recorded at least 152 killings – the highest in the past five years since the year began.















