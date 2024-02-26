EALA MP vows to lead demos in Africa if RAILA ODINGA’s votes are stolen during the AU chairperson voting day

In a statement on Monday, EALA MP,
David Sankok, called on all Kenyans to support the bid by theAzimio la Umoja One
Kenya Coalition Party leader.
According to Sankok, the former
prime minister has the credentials to bring meaningful reforms to the AU.
"I implore all Kenyans to support the candidature of Raila Odinga as the Chair of the African Union Commission.
"He is the only soul alive that I know will carry the aspirations of pan-Africanist forefathers of uniting Africa into the United States of Africa.
"We should have this chance because of other regions, so it is our time,"
Sankok said.
At the same time, Sankok
vowed to lead demonstrations in the event Raila's votes are stolen in Addis
Ababa, Ethiopia.
The EALA lawmaker hilariously said
the Azimio supports should not carry stones, because will use his crutches as
weapons to defend Raila's win
"I want to assure our friends from Azimio. If Raila's votes are 'stolen' again in Addis Ababa, I will lead a demonstration.
"In fact, this time round, Azimio guys should not carry stones;
my crutches will be used as a weapon of mass destruction," he noted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
