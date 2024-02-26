EALA MP vows to lead demos in Africa if RAILA ODINGA’s votes are stolen during the AU chairperson voting day





Monday, February 26, 2024 - An outspoken East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament has thrown his weight behind ODM leader Raila Odinga's bid for African Union Commission chairmanship.

In a statement on Monday, EALA MP, David Sankok, called on all Kenyans to support the bid by theAzimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader.

According to Sankok, the former prime minister has the credentials to bring meaningful reforms to the AU.

"I implore all Kenyans to support the candidature of Raila Odinga as the Chair of the African Union Commission.

"He is the only soul alive that I know will carry the aspirations of pan-Africanist forefathers of uniting Africa into the United States of Africa.

"We should have this chance because of other regions, so it is our time," Sankok said.

At the same time, Sankok vowed to lead demonstrations in the event Raila's votes are stolen in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The EALA lawmaker hilariously said the Azimio supports should not carry stones, because will use his crutches as weapons to defend Raila's win

"I want to assure our friends from Azimio. If Raila's votes are 'stolen' again in Addis Ababa, I will lead a demonstration.

"In fact, this time round, Azimio guys should not carry stones; my crutches will be used as a weapon of mass destruction," he noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST