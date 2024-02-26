Actress JENNIFER ANISTON sparks engagement speculation by wearing huge diamond ring at the SAG Awards (PHOTOs)



Monday, February 26, 2024 – American actress, Jennifer Aniston has sparked engagement rumours after she was pictured at the SAG Awards while wearing a giant diamond ring on her left hand.

The actress, 55, was nominated for her role in The Morning Show but lost out to The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki.

She also took to the stage alongside Bradley Cooper to present the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award to Barbra Streisand.

Jennifer rocked a figure-hugging silver dress that boasted a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit to the ceremony. But it was her jewelry that stole the attention after the Friends star had a huge sparkler on her ring finger.

Jennifer is not known to be dating anyone currently, and has not been romantically linked to anyone for the past five years.

Jennifer has been married twice before, first to Brad Pitt in 2000 before their split in 2005, which became one of the most high-profile divorces in Hollywood.

She then got engaged to Justin Theroux in 2012 and they tied the knot three years later, but they also separated in 2018.

The actress has also previously dated fellow famous faces, Paul Rudd, Tate Donovan, Vince Vaughn, and John Mayer.