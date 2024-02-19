GACHAGUA says he is ready to work with UHURU – Begs to reconcile with him

Monday, February 19, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said he is ready to reconcile with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Addressing mourners at the funeral of ex-Deputy Inspector General of Police, King'ori Mwangi, in Ndugamano village, Tetu constituency, Nyeri County on Saturday, Gachagua expressed his anticipation to connect with the former President, who by then had left the funeral.

"I was looking forward to meeting my friend and former boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"I wanted to come and greet him because I had not seen him for a while and tell him it was well.

"He is our son, we had some little disagreements but it’s over and we need to unite as a mountain," Gachagua stated.

Reflecting on the past, Gachagua stressed that he's dedicated to putting those disagreements behind them and moving forward.

“He served as our fourth President. We had differences with him, but those differences are now in the past.

"He has retired, returned home, and kept a low profile, and we respect his decision,”

“If I had met him I would have told him how much we appreciate his work in retirement. We love and pray for him, he is our brother," Gachagua noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST