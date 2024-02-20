Don’t worry, I will account for KIPTUM’s wealth – KIPTUM’s Manager now assures family as he breaks down in tears

Corstjens said the untimely death of the world
marathon record holder touched Golazo Management Group.
In his speech, Corstjens assured the families
of the late Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana, that they would support
them in honouring the departed sportsmen.
Regarding the wealth Kiptum accumulated, the manager assured the family that he would account for everything.
He said the renowned athlete was beginning to
earn from his athletic career and pledged that his family would receive all his
pending earnings.
"About outstanding payments, don't worry. Everything is there.
"It is noted down. And we will share it with the family.
"It is the duty and the respect that we have for the athlete and his coach.
"These
are terrible circumstances and we can’t let them down," Corstjens said.
At the same time, Corstjens said Golazo
management will establish a foundation to continue Kiptum’s dream of supporting
society.
“We are thinking about establishing a
foundation to support young children through basic education all the way to
university in honour of departed Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana,” said
Corstjens.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments