Don’t worry, I will account for KIPTUM’s wealth – KIPTUM’s Manager now assures family as he breaks down in tears





Tuesday, February 20, 2024 - Kelvin Kiptum's Belgian manager, Marc Corstjens, could not hold his tears after visiting the family of the late marathon record holder, who died last week.

Corstjens said the untimely death of the world marathon record holder touched Golazo Management Group.

In his speech, Corstjens assured the families of the late Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana, that they would support them in honouring the departed sportsmen.

Regarding the wealth Kiptum accumulated, the manager assured the family that he would account for everything.

He said the renowned athlete was beginning to earn from his athletic career and pledged that his family would receive all his pending earnings.

"About outstanding payments, don't worry. Everything is there.

"It is noted down. And we will share it with the family.

"It is the duty and the respect that we have for the athlete and his coach.

"These are terrible circumstances and we can’t let them down," Corstjens said.

At the same time, Corstjens said Golazo management will establish a foundation to continue Kiptum’s dream of supporting society.

“We are thinking about establishing a foundation to support young children through basic education all the way to university in honour of departed Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana,” said Corstjens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST