UDA Senator loses it as he goes berserk on Governor NATEMBEYA at a funeral – Look! You won’t believe what he told him?

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 - Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang went ham on Governor George Natembeya over what he described as targeted attacks against him.

Speaking during the burial of the county's Deputy Governor Philomena Bineah's father, Chesang argued that his oversight efforts in the county had repeatedly been scuttled by the governor.

Chesang specifically lamented being frustrated in his efforts to ensure prudent use of public funds after he questioned how Ksh800 million meant for development had been appropriated.

"You voted for me to ensure fair allocation of funds and I have.

"Should I not ask where the money ends up? When I ask, he (the Governor) accuses me of sabotaging service delivery.

"Since I am the Senator of this county, all the money I lobby for, should be used to serve you the citizens," he stated.

"Natembeya was once summoned to the Senate by a different committee and I saw over Ksh800 million had been paid out.

"I asked the governor to show where the payment went and he did not provide any evidence.

"They accused me of being tribal for asking that."

In his speech, Chesang further questioned how Members of the County Assembly intended to use Ksh25 million funds directed to them for development amid claims of alleged misappropriation.

He claimed that some MCAs had misused the funds, attracting attention from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

At the beginning of this month, Chesang also asked the government to be considerate when evicting Kenyans to pave the way for the affordable housing project.

The evictions which were carried out under the supervision of the police may render over 100,000 people homeless.

At the time, he faulted both the County and National governments for not providing alternative land for the affected people ahead of looming demolitions.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) legislator argued the government should have prioritised compensating the victims before forcefully evicting them.

