UDA Senator loses it as he goes berserk on Governor NATEMBEYA at a funeral – Look! You won’t believe what he told him?

Speaking during the burial of the county's Deputy
Governor Philomena Bineah's father, Chesang argued that his oversight efforts in the county had repeatedly been scuttled by the governor.
Chesang specifically lamented being frustrated in his
efforts to ensure prudent use of public funds after he questioned how Ksh800
million meant for development had been appropriated.
"You voted for me to ensure fair allocation of funds and I have.
"Should I not ask where the money ends up? When I ask, he (the Governor) accuses me of sabotaging service delivery.
"Since I am the Senator of
this county, all the money I lobby for, should be used to serve you the
citizens," he stated.
"Natembeya was once summoned to the Senate by a different committee and I saw over Ksh800 million had been paid out.
"I asked the governor to show where the payment went and he did not provide any evidence.
"They accused me of being tribal for asking that."
In his speech, Chesang further questioned how Members of the County Assembly intended to use Ksh25 million funds directed to them for
development amid claims of alleged misappropriation.
He claimed that some MCAs had misused the funds, attracting
attention from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.
At the beginning of this month, Chesang also asked the
government to be considerate when evicting Kenyans to pave the way for
the affordable housing project.
The evictions which were carried out under the supervision
of the police may render over 100,000 people homeless.
At the time, he faulted both the County and National
governments for not providing alternative land for the affected people ahead of
looming demolitions.
The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) legislator argued
the government should have prioritised compensating the victims before
forcefully evicting them.
