DONALD TRUMP sends his prayers to King CHARLES for a 'fast and full recovery' following his cancer diagnosis

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – Former US President Donald Trump has sent heartfelt messages to King Charles after his shock cancer diagnosis.
King Charles, whose coronation was in May, was receiving
treatment for an enlarged prostate when physicians identified an issue of
concern that turned out to be cancer, according to Buckingham Palace
Trump has now sent prayers for a speedy recovery to the
King, 75.
'KING CHARLES HAS CANCER. HE IS A WONDERFUL MAN, WHO I GOT
TO KNOW WELL DURING MY PRESIDENCY, AND WE ALL PRAY THAT HE HAS A FAST AND FULL
RECOVERY!' Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Trump's well wishes came on a day US President Joe
Biden said he plans to speak to King Charles
III after Buckingham Palace revealed he has been diagnosed
with cancer.
In his first comments on the 75-year-old British monarch's
health, Biden told DailyMail.com that 'God willing' he will speak to him soon.
'I'm about to call him,' Biden said during the outpouring of
support from around the world: 'I’m concerned about him. Just heard about his
diagnosis.'
0 Comments