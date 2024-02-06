CSOs call for dialogue with aggrieved ECOWAS member states to prevent disintegration

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – The coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) has urged for dialogue with aggrieved member countries to prevent the disintegration of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
The groups, comprising the Civil Society Legislative
Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), West Africa Civil Society Forum (WACSOF) and
Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), made the call at a media interactive session
in Lagos on Monday, February 5.
The groups also called for the restoration of democratic
rule in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, where the military took over power
through coups d’etats.
The coalition, in a communique issued at the end of the
dialogue, expressed dismay at the recent announcement of withdrawal from ECOWAS
by the trio of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, noting that such a threat should
not be overlooked.
The groups advocated the removal of sanctions imposed on the
member states which has caused hardship to the people especially women and
children.
“It is imperative to recall
the commitment of member states not to attack one another through the
non-aggression treaty signed in 1976. The attack may not only be in the form of
military engagement.
“The leaders of ECOWAS in the
interest of sustaining a peaceful, united, and prosperous economic bloc must
continue to operate under the principles of mutual respect that made the region
a template for best practice in fostering regional integration in Africa.
“The community must recognize
the clauses that protect each member state from interference in its internal
affairs. More so, in a period of growing trans-border insecurity, a more
integrated ECOWAS is requisite for stemming the tides of insecurity in the
region,” it said.
The communique was signed by CISLAC’s Executive Director,
Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), the General Secretary, of WACSOF, Kop’ep
Dabugat and a representative from TMG, Najaatu Mohammed.
“While CSOs continue to
condemn military rule in the region rather than resorting to constitutional
measures, the threat of gradual disintegration of a community which had
hitherto served as best practice template for regional integration in Africa
cannot be overlooked.
“It is imperative for Niger,
Mali and Burkina Faso, and indeed the rest of the member states of ECOWAS to
have a deep reflection over the collective milestones of the regional
integration, including peace missions to member states; free mobility of people,
goods and services; trade enhancement through the removal of customs duties and
tariffs on commodities; as well as collective infrastructural development
efforts such as the West African power pool leading to the construction of
Diama and Manatali dams in Senegal and Mali respectively.
“At a time when the region is
advancing discussions of a single market to further boost trade and
development, it is completely disheartening to see leaders shun the channel of
diplomacy and dialogue and instead attempt to disintegrate the community,” it
said.
