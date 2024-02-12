CCTV footage shows how lawyer BEATRICE NGETHE was abducted by DCI officers over links to murder suspect KEVIN KANG’ETHE (VIDEO).

Monday, February 12, 2024 - City lawyer Beatrice Ngethe was abducted by DCI officers and held at an unknown place since Friday and later released on Ksh 100,000 cash bail.

DCI officers stormed her apartment in Nairobi and whisked her away.

Her whereabouts remained unknown until today when the Law Society of Kenya demanded her immediate release.

Beatrice is reported to have had links with a Kenyan fugitive identified as Kevin Kang'ethe, who escaped from the Muthaiga police station a week ago.

CCTV footage captured DCI officers arriving at her apartment in a Subaru Forester.

They arrived at the premises a few minutes past 6:50 am on Friday, swiftly departing with Beatrice by 7 am, destination unknown.

It's now disclosed that Beatrice is affiliated with Kevin Kangethe, a fugitive linked to the murder of Maggie Mbitu at Boston Logan International Airport.

While we cannot confirm Beatrice's role as Kangethe's legal representative, LSK affirms her rights to represent him, given his status as the prime suspect.

Watch the footage showing how she was abducted.

Moment DCI Apprehended Lawyer Beatrice Ngethe, over links with fugitive Kelvin Kang’ethe. pic.twitter.com/MKk62Khl2i — Seth Olale (@SethOlale) February 11, 2024

