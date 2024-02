Dear sisters, we should refer to our husbands as 'ours' not 'mine.' They are not the property of one person but of four - LADY says



Monday, February 12, 2024 – A Muslim lady, Nafeesah Yaqub, has told ‘sisters’ to refer to their husbands as ‘ours’ and not ‘mine’ as men are not the property of one woman.

Look