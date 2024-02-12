Reply that DM now. Husband won’t meet you pressing phone at home - LADY advises other ladies as she gets engaged to her man whom she met on Facebook



Monday, February 12, 2024 – A woman called Joy Chinwenmeri Onwubuariri, who got engaged to her man after they met on Facebook, has advised single ladies to always check and reply to their DMs.

According to Joy, her fiancé had sent her a DM two years ago but she ignored him after reading it.

He later commented on a video she posted on her Facebook story and thereafter, they became friends.

“He was my follower for 4 years, sent me a dm 2 years ago. I read it and ignored. I no know Wetin carry me post dance video for fb story. He left a comment again and we started gisting and we became friends,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

The rest is history. Ladies reply that dm now. You never can tell. People like me that are introverts. This is for you

Husband won’t meet you pressing phone at home .. I hardly go out or attend events but on this Facebook ,I have connected with very important personalities. Grew my business and finally got an amazing man to do life with

Please be intentional in 2024. Value friendships and try to be nice. That simple hello can transform into something beautiful. All the best my ladies.