Shock as it emerges that RUTO has been paying illegal CASs Sh 700,000 in cash every month– UHURU warned Kenyans!!

Shock as it emerges that RUTO has been paying illegal CASs Sh 700,000 in cash every month



Monday, February 12, 2024 - Kileleshwa ward MCA, Robert Alai, has revealed how President William Ruto has been advancing impunity in the government by ignoring court orders.

Last year, the High Court and the Court of Appeal ruled that the entrenchment of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) was unconstitutional.

This ruling dealt Ruto a severe blow, as the president had appointed some of them, including Millicent Omanga and Dr. Evans Kidero

However, according to Alai, Ruto ignored the court order that declared the CAS position unconstitutional and has been paying them Sh 700,000 cash monthly using taxpayers' money.

Alai asked why Ruto was refusing to obey the law yet he took an oath to abide by the laws of Kenya.

“Millicent Omanga went for Ksh 700,000 pay from State House on Friday.

“Hello President @WilliamsRuto, why are people employed as CAS and being paid illegally in cash from the State House while the courts ruled that the position is unconstitutional?

“Can we please operate within the law? What’s so hard in just obeying the law?

“Why the lawlessness?.” Alai posed on X.

