Shock as it emerges that RUTO has been paying illegal CASs Sh 700,000 in cash every month– UHURU warned Kenyans!!

Monday, February 12, 2024 - Kileleshwa ward MCA, Robert Alai, has revealed how President William Ruto has been advancing impunity in the government by ignoring court orders.
Last year, the High Court and the Court of Appeal ruled
that the entrenchment of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) was
unconstitutional.
This ruling dealt Ruto a severe blow, as the president had appointed some of them, including Millicent Omanga and Dr. Evans Kidero
However, according to Alai, Ruto ignored the court order that declared the CAS position
unconstitutional and has been paying them Sh 700,000 cash monthly using
taxpayers' money.
Alai asked why Ruto was refusing to obey the law yet he took
an oath to abide by the laws of Kenya.
“Millicent Omanga went for Ksh 700,000 pay from State
House on Friday.
“Hello President @WilliamsRuto, why are people employed
as CAS and being paid illegally in cash from the State House while the courts
ruled that the position is unconstitutional?
“Can we please operate within the law? What’s so hard in
just obeying the law?
“Why the lawlessness?.” Alai posed on X.
