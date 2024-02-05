Rapper, KILLER MIKE, is taken away in handcuffs after winning 3 Grammys (PHOTOs/VIDEO)



Monday, February 5, 2024 – Killer Mike was taken away from the Grammys in handcuffs, after winning three awards.

The 48-year-old American rapper won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for 'Scientists & Engineers,' and the Best Rap Album for Michael.

However, shortly after he posed with his awards, the police arrived and led him out of the venue.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) have not said why he was arrested, but The Hollywood Reporter said it was for a misdemeanor and was not related to the awards.





Killer Mike is well known for his political activism. He was a vocal supporter of Bernie Sanders, and endorsed Democrat Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock for his home state of Georgia.

Watch the video below.