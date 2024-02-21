MUDAVADI and WETANGULA are behind problems facing LUHYAs – Governor NATEMBEYA says the two are useless leaders!!

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 - Trans Nzoia County Governor, George Natembeya, has accused Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, of being the men behind the problems affecting the Luhya community.
Speaking during the
burial of Mwalimu Lindsay Lime in Bidii Ward, Natembeya claimed that Musalia and Wetangula were
to blame for the region's troubles.
Wetangula questioned what the two
leaders had done for the region during their long political careers, stretching
over 30 years.
Natembeya said he would not follow
a path just because a leader considered a region's kingpin had decided to do
so.
"But those people, you see them, that's why we are in this situation.
"They are responsible for our poverty, for our problems, and for the era of praising leaders just because you have been there for twenty years.
"What have you done in those twenty years?
"You
have been in political leadership for over 30 years, but you still want to
cling there and have caused problems for people. And others want us to follow
the so-called kingpin," he said.
