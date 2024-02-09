JOWIE IRUNGU runs to God with this message as Judge GRACE NZIOKA finds him guilty of killing MONICA KIMANI

Friday, February 9, 2024 - Murder suspect, Jowie Irungu, was spotted seeking God's guidance and favour ahead of a court ruling that will determine whether he killed businesswoman, Monica Kimani.

Jowie and former Citizen TV journalist, Jackie Maribe, are accused of killing Monica at her Kilimani apartment in 2018.

Jowie took to his Instagram page to share a video of Brenden Praise's song that talked about God remembering him when he felt lost.

Part of the lyrics of the song said: "God, when I feel lost, I just remember what you have done before.

" And I know that you can do it again. And even if you don't, you remain the same."

Milimani High Court Judge Grace Nzioka has already ruled that there is no doubt that Jowie was involved in the killing of the businessman in 2018.

The Judge is yet to implicate Maribe as an accessory to the murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST