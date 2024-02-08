College LADY who went missing during the festive season found dead in Makutano - What happened to her? (PHOTOs).

Friday, February 9, 2024 - A college student from Embu has been found dead, months after she went missing.
Doreen Nyakio alias
Candy, a student at Meru Technical College, went missing on December 25, 2023, under mysterious circumstances.
Her family has been
looking for her since then.
The frantic search for
the missing lady came to an end after she was found dead in Makutano.
Police have launched
investigations to ascertain the cause of her death.
Her death comes at a
time when femicide cases are on the rise in the country.
Hardly a week passes
before a femicide case is reported.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
