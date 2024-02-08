Police reveal the whereabouts of murder suspect KEVIN KANG’ETHE after he escaped from Muthaiga police station as a special team is formed to nab him.

Kang’ethe, who is
wanted in connection with the murder of his girlfriend in the United States of
America, was last traced in Machakos County.
Detectives traced his
phone signals to Machakos County hours after he made a daring escape and narrowed the search to the Nairobi Metropolis area.
Detectives are seeking
to establish any possible accomplices and identify how he sneaked out of the
police station to Machakos County.
According to witnesses,
Kang’ethe exited the station’s gate without handcuffs and vanished into the
traffic.
A vendor who sells sweets a few metres from
Muthaiga Police Station said the suspect was reportedly picked up by a vehicle
that was trailing him as he ran east of the station, towards the National Youth
Service barracks, located a few metres away.
The witness confirmed that no bullet was
fired during the chase despite police standing orders allowing detectives to
shoot a suspect who was fleeing lawful custody.
Nairobi Police boss Adamson Bungei ordered
the arrest of four police officers manning the station at the time of the
escape alongside the suspect's alleged lawyer.
