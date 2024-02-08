Police reveal the whereabouts of murder suspect KEVIN KANG’ETHE after he escaped from Muthaiga police station as a special team is formed to nab him.





Friday, February 9, 2024 - A special team has been formed to hunt down murder suspect Kevin Kang’ethe after he escaped from Muthaiga Police Station on Wednesday evening.

Kang’ethe, who is wanted in connection with the murder of his girlfriend in the United States of America, was last traced in Machakos County.

Detectives traced his phone signals to Machakos County hours after he made a daring escape and narrowed the search to the Nairobi Metropolis area.

Detectives are seeking to establish any possible accomplices and identify how he sneaked out of the police station to Machakos County.

According to witnesses, Kang’ethe exited the station’s gate without handcuffs and vanished into the traffic.

A vendor who sells sweets a few metres from Muthaiga Police Station said the suspect was reportedly picked up by a vehicle that was trailing him as he ran east of the station, towards the National Youth Service barracks, located a few metres away.

The witness confirmed that no bullet was fired during the chase despite police standing orders allowing detectives to shoot a suspect who was fleeing lawful custody.

Nairobi Police boss Adamson Bungei ordered the arrest of four police officers manning the station at the time of the escape alongside the suspect's alleged lawyer.

