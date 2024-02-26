Co-parenting Drama: Popular actor EPHY SAINT filmed in a heated argument with his baby mama - She wanted to torch his car (VIDEO).



Monday, February 26, 2024 - Former Tahidi High actor, Ephy Saint, had an altercation with his baby mama Chantel Petit, following a dispute on how they should bring up their 5-year-old daughter.

He uploaded a video of his baby mama inside his vehicle with a lit matchstick as they engaged in a heated argument.

She threatened to torch his vehicle.

“What are you doing? What is this? Let her burn it. Let her burn it all. What is this? What is she doing?” Saint was heard saying.

The dispute intensified when Saint accused Petit of aggressive behaviour and barring him from seeing their child.

He claimed she physically assaults him in the presence of their daughter.

“Amenigonga hapa mara ngapi mtoi akiwa? And then she tells me I’m not allowed to see my child again because I’m calling her out,” he claimed.

He further said that he has a lot of difficulties co-parenting with his baby mama.

“I'm trying to raise this child with this woman. I have other children with other people,” he explained.

Women in the background could be heard urging him to calm down and stop filming as the drama ensued.

Saint later took to his Instagram stories to justify his actions, stating, “The only safe way to get out of a situation with a babe is to either record and put it online because she might go tell her own story and I was not ready to lose my character again. I’m sorry,” he said.

Watch the video.

Baby mama drama : Actor EPHY SAINT filmed in a heated argument with his baby mama pic.twitter.com/sA0xR8eGHV — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) February 26, 2024

