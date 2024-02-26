Co-parenting Drama: Popular actor EPHY SAINT filmed in a heated argument with his baby mama - She wanted to torch his car (VIDEO).

Monday, February 26, 2024 - Former Tahidi High actor, Ephy Saint, had an altercation with his baby mama Chantel Petit, following a dispute on how they should bring up their 5-year-old daughter.
He uploaded a video of
his baby mama inside his vehicle with a lit matchstick as they engaged in a
heated argument.
She threatened to
torch his vehicle.
“What are you doing?
What is this? Let her burn it. Let her burn it all. What is this? What is she
doing?” Saint was heard saying.
The dispute intensified
when Saint accused Petit of aggressive behaviour and barring him from seeing
their child.
He claimed she
physically assaults him in the presence of their daughter.
“Amenigonga hapa mara ngapi mtoi akiwa? And
then she tells me I’m not allowed to see my child again because I’m calling her
out,” he claimed.
He further said that he
has a lot of difficulties co-parenting with his baby mama.
“I'm trying to raise
this child with this woman. I have other children with other people,” he
explained.
Women in the background
could be heard urging him to calm down and stop filming as the drama ensued.
Saint later took to his
Instagram stories to justify his actions, stating, “The only safe way to get
out of a situation with a babe is to either record and put it online because
she might go tell her own story and I was not ready to lose my character again.
I’m sorry,” he said.
Watch the video.
Baby mama drama : Actor EPHY SAINT filmed in a heated argument with his baby mama pic.twitter.com/sA0xR8eGHV— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) February 26, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments