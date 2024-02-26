Newly married woman devises unique means to ‘deal’ with her mother in-law who was in the habit of bringing food to her husband every weekend



Monday, February 26, 2024 – An X user has shared the story of a newly married woman who devised means to ‘deal’ with her mother-in-law who was in the habit of cooking and bringing for her husband to eat every weekend.

Read her tweet below

‘A woman in church shared her experience. She said when she just got married, her MIL will always wake up early every weekend to cook and bring for her husband. So when she noticed, she stopped cooking during weekends and will eat the food her MIL brings in her presence. She will even call her to remind her of the delicious delicacies she should bring the following weekend. The mama stopped by herself’