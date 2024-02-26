Hakuna mwanaume haezi taka kutembea na DAMA - Pastor KIENGEI tells those saying he's having an affair with his wealthy congregant as it emerges that they frequent Marks Hotel in Ruiru (VIDEO).





Monday, February 26, 2024 - Renowned preacher Pastor Ben Kiengei of Jesus Christ Compassion Ministry (JCM) church has told off his critics after word got out that he is having an affair with one of his wealthy congregants, identified as Dama, a prominent Nairobi businesswoman and the CEO of Dama Mobile Spares.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service, Kiengei said he is proud to be associated with the wealthy businesswoman.

“Hakuna mwanaume haezi taka kutembea na Dama ata hao bloggers na baba zao,” he said, adding that the rich businesswoman has been supporting his church ministry financially.

Kiengei bragged that if he needs Ksh 2 Million at any given time, he just calls Dama.

He further claimed that he is unmoved by the rumours that he is cheating on his wife with Dama.

It is alleged that Dama and Kiengei frequent Marks Hotel in Ruiru for escapades.

Listen to him telling off his critics.

