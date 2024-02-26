Hakuna mwanaume haezi taka kutembea na DAMA - Pastor KIENGEI tells those saying he's having an affair with his wealthy congregant as it emerges that they frequent Marks Hotel in Ruiru (VIDEO).

Speaking on Sunday during a church service, Kiengei said he
is proud to be associated with the wealthy businesswoman.
“Hakuna mwanaume haezi taka kutembea na Dama ata hao
bloggers na baba zao,” he said, adding that the rich businesswoman has
been supporting his church ministry financially.
Kiengei bragged that if he needs Ksh 2 Million at any given
time, he just calls Dama.
He further claimed that he is unmoved by the rumours that he
is cheating on his wife with Dama.
It is alleged that Dama and Kiengei frequent Marks Hotel in
Ruiru for escapades.
Listen to him telling off his critics.
