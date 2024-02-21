Chief Government Pathologist JOHANSEN ODUOR reveals what killed World Marathon Record holder KELVIN KIPTUM

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 - Chief Government pathologist, Dr. Johansen Oduor, has revealed what killed late marathon champion, Kelvin Kiptum.
Kiptum died in a road accident
along Eldoret-Kaptagat Road and there were speculations that he may have been
killed.
On Wednesday, Oduor who spoke to
journalists outside a morgue in Eldoret, said Kiptum died due to severe head
injuries.
Oduor said the examination of
the body revealed that Kiptum suffered severe injuries and fractures on his
head.
He said the fractures were on
the skull, and ribs and also affected his lungs.
The postmortem was done in the
presence of Kiptum's father Samson Cheruiyot and a team of homicide officers
from the DCI headquarters.
After the postmortem exercise
that took more than two hours, Dr. Oduor briefed Kiptum's family before
addressing the media.
Oduor said they had taken
samples from the body for toxicology analysis to help determine what may have
caused the accident.
A family spokesman Philip
Kiplagat said they were satisfied with the details of the postmortem and would
proceed to bury Kiptum.
"As a family, we are
satisfied and will proceed with the burial on Friday", Kiplagat said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
