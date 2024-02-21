Chief Government Pathologist JOHANSEN ODUOR reveals what killed World Marathon Record holder KELVIN KIPTUM

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 - Chief Government pathologist, Dr. Johansen Oduor, has revealed what killed late marathon champion, Kelvin Kiptum.

Kiptum died in a road accident along Eldoret-Kaptagat Road and there were speculations that he may have been killed.

On Wednesday, Oduor who spoke to journalists outside a morgue in Eldoret, said Kiptum died due to severe head injuries.

Oduor said the examination of the body revealed that Kiptum suffered severe injuries and fractures on his head.

He said the fractures were on the skull, and ribs and also affected his lungs.

The postmortem was done in the presence of Kiptum's father Samson Cheruiyot and a team of homicide officers from the DCI headquarters.

After the postmortem exercise that took more than two hours, Dr. Oduor briefed Kiptum's family before addressing the media.

Oduor said they had taken samples from the body for toxicology analysis to help determine what may have caused the accident.

A family spokesman Philip Kiplagat said they were satisfied with the details of the postmortem and would proceed to bury Kiptum.

"As a family, we are satisfied and will proceed with the burial on Friday", Kiplagat said.

