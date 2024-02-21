Viral video of Kisii School students smoking bhang and drinking cheap liquor in the dormitory leaves netizens with endless questions (WATCH).

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 - Some rogue students from Kisii School risk facing disciplinary action after a video of them smoking bhang and drinking cheap liquor, popularly known as “Makali”, went viral.

The students shamelessly smoked bhang and indulged in the cheap liquor in the dormitory while dressed in their school uniforms.

The video is likely to put them in trouble with the school’s administration after it went viral on various social platforms.

Drug abuse and alcohol addiction is common in most Kenyan schools.

Here's a viral video of Kisii School students smoking weed and drinking alcohol in school. Who will save the youths?pic.twitter.com/EMfGeZrpFB — 𝐉𝐮𝐝𝐝𝐚𝐡™ (@iamjuddah) February 21, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.