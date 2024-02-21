KELVIN KIPTUM had a heart of gold – See what he was doing silently away from cameras that no one knew about?





Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – The tragic death of the Marathon World Record holder Kelvin Kiptum has left many devastated, not only his immediate family but also those who benefited from his charitable acts.

This is after it emerged that during his lifetime, the 24-year-old was silently sponsoring the education of about 20 needy female students in Elgeyo Marakwet county.

With his untimely death, the students are left stranded.

A soft-spoken Kiptum revealed to CBS News in a past interview that he had started giving back to his Chepkorio community with the good proceeds he earned out of his athletics feats.

He was speaking to Brook Silva, a correspondent with the American broadcaster.

"Running had already taken him far out of Chepkorio. He made a good living and used some of it to help 20 local girls start attending secondary schools.

" And after that marathon, his dad agreed running was the right choice for him," said Brook.

Brook further recalled the `brief but fun moments he had with the deceased when he toured Texas.

Kiptum was ambitious and shared the big career plans he had, including participating in the oncoming Olympic Games in Paris, France, later this year.

"He was having the next race in April, then terrible news, just when his career was taking off.

"His main goal was to compete in the Olympics this summer," narrated Brook.

The Kenyan DAILY POST