Here is BABU OWINO's message after the Embakasi gas inferno that killed 3 and injured over 300





Friday, February 2, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has sent a message to the Nairobians who were affected by the Embakasi gas explosion that killed 3 and injured over 300 residents.

According to government spokesman, Isaac Mwaura, the accident happened after a lorry loaded with gas cylinders exploded.

"Yesterday (Thursday) at around 11:30 pm, there was a huge explosion at Mradi area, in Embakasi, Nairobi County. One Lorry loaded with gas exploded, igniting a huge ball of fire that spread widely," Mwaura said.

Mwaura further revealed that a flying gas cylinder hit the Oriental Godown nearby, burning it down.

The godown deals in garments and textiles.

The owner of the gas depot was operating it illegally and he survived by bribing state officials.

In a message on X, Babu Owino sent condolences to those who lost their loved ones during the incident and asked Kenyans to pray for survivors.

“We are asking for your Prayers as Embakasi East Residents after an Explosion that consumed several lives and over 300 People taken to Hospitals nursing serious injuries.

"Currently at Embakasi,” Babu Owino wrote.



The Kenyan DAILY POST