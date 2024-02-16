BRAD PITT, 60, and girlfriend INES DE RAMON, 34, now 'living together'



Friday, February 16, 2024 – American actor, Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon have reportedly moved in together.

Ines, 34, has moved into the 60-year-old actor's home, according to People's sources.

'It's pretty recent. They are going very strong and she is happier than ever,' the insider said, adding that she still has her place as well

They were seen two months after Ines separated from her husband Paul Wesley after three years of marriage.

The couple have seen together at different outing.

Brad reportedly took her to his Babylon premiere in December 2022, followed by birthday celebrations, New Year's Eve together, and a trip to Paris.

They also were together to ring in Brad's 60th birthday in December.

The actor attended the film festival to help honor his pal Bradley Cooper with the Outstanding Performer of the year award.

Brad and Ines were seated next to each other at the event - which took place at Arlington Theater - as seen in Hello! magazine.

A source told People: 'He seemed to be in very good spirits onstage when he presented the award to Bradley and poked fun at his friend, joking that he was just here for the free trip to Santa Barbara.'

Brad share six children, sons Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Knox, 15, and daughters Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne, 15, with ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie, 48.