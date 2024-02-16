CARDI B and estranged husband OFFSET spent Valentine’s Day together despite split (PHOTOs)



Friday, February 16, 2024 – Cardi B and her estranged husband, Offset, spent Valentine’s Day together.

They had dinner in Miami at celeb hotspot Carbone despite their split.

In photos, the rappers were seen arriving at the Italian restaurant together. However, Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, waited a few minutes to go inside after Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar.

The couple, who secretly tied the knot in September 2017, then emerged from Carbone together, with Cardi covering her face with her phone.

They interacted a bit with fans, then they got into their black SUV and drove away together.

Their date night comes a month and a half after Cardi revealed she and the Migos rapper slept together after celebrating New Year’s Eve together in a club in Miami amid their separation.

“Was I clubbing with my baby daddy? Yes. Did I get d–ked down on New Year’s Eve? Yes. I needed d–k on New Year’s Eve,” she said.

“I feel like we were vibing on New Year’s Eve, we had a good time.”

The “WAP” rapper, however, shared that she and Offset were not back together but were working on their issues and going to therapy.

Fans first noticed there was trouble in paradise in December when the rappers were no longer following each other on Instagram.

Cardi then revealed on social media that they have been seperated for a while.

Though Offset denied cheating on his wife, she lashed out against him on social media, calling him a “bitch.”

Despite the drama — the couple who share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2 — decided to spend Christmas together as a family.

After fans questioned Cardi’s relationship status, she told them to “STFU” and threatened to delete her social media accounts.