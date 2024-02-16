Singer TAYLOR SWIFT donates $100k to family of woman who was fatally shot during Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade



Friday, February 16, 2024 – American singer, Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to the family of a mom who was killed in a Kansas City Chiefs parade this week.

Mom-of-two and radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan was shot during a parade for the Super Bowl on Wednesday, February 14, celebrating the victory of the Kansas City Chiefs. A further 21 people were injured in the incident, including nine children.

Following the tragic events, Swift, whose boyfriend is Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce donated $100,000 to a fundraiser set up for Lisa's family.

Taylor donated two $50,000 instalments to the GoFundMe, writing: “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift.”

Following her contribution, Lisa's GoFundMe has raised $194,798 out of the goal amount of $75,000 so far.

Lisa, who was 43 years old at the time of her death, worked as a radio DJ. Her page describes her as “an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many.” “She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years,” the fundraiser adds.

Initially, Lisa was said to have succumbed to her gunshot wound while undergoing abdominal surgery. However, later, it was clarified that she died at the scene, per Variety.

The outlet adds that her son, Marc Lopez-Galvan, who is in his 20s, was also among those shot and injured at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally. He has now been released from the hospital.

Apart from Lisa's son, two more relatives of the late radio DJ sustained gunshot wounds. Additionally, her daughter, Adriana, was also at the scene. However, she did not suffer any wounds.

The fundraiser description further adds, “We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy.”