Bizarre incident as a man who stole a lorry is ‘arrested’ by bees (VIDEO).

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 - A bizarre incident was witnessed after a man who stole a lorry was ‘arrested’ by a swarm of bees.
The owner of the lorry sought the services of a witch doctor
after the vehicle was stolen.
The witch doctor performed some rituals, leading to the
recovery of the stolen lorry.
The thief who had stolen the lorry was attacked by a swarm
of bees, forcing him to confess how he planned the theft.
A video shared on social media shows a swarm of bees camping
on the suspect’s hand.
Watch it below.
He stole a vehicle and later Bees attacked him.— Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) February 27, 2024
And nowadays bees are very Peaceful! pic.twitter.com/Oj0pVrALN8
