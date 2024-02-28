Bizarre incident as a man who stole a lorry is ‘arrested’ by bees (VIDEO).



Wednesday, February 28, 2024 - A bizarre incident was witnessed after a man who stole a lorry was ‘arrested’ by a swarm of bees.

The owner of the lorry sought the services of a witch doctor after the vehicle was stolen.

The witch doctor performed some rituals, leading to the recovery of the stolen lorry.

The thief who had stolen the lorry was attacked by a swarm of bees, forcing him to confess how he planned the theft.

A video shared on social media shows a swarm of bees camping on the suspect’s hand.

Watch it below.

And nowadays bees are very Peaceful! pic.twitter.com/Oj0pVrALN8 — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) February 27, 2024

